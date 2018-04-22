Malcom Will Leave Bordeaux This Summer, Confirms Club Chief — Nigeria Today

Malcom Will Leave Bordeaux This Summer, Confirms Club Chief

Arsenal have been handed a boost in their quest to sign Bordeaux winger Malcom after the Ligue 1 club’s majority shareholder hinted he will leave this summer.

Malcom, who can play either left, right or centre, has been targeted by Arsenal for sometime with the north London club reportedly ready to offer an opening £35million bid for the 20-year-old in January.

The Brazilian has also been linked with Tottenham, PSG and Bayern Munich, and Bordeaux president Nicolas de Tavernost revealed at his company’s AGM that the player could leave.

“There is a major player from Brazil who you know wants to leave the club and we will do that in all of our interests,” he said.

“It is the reason we bought this player in the first place, to eventually sell him in between seasons.”

Malcom has scored nine goals and added eight assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Bordeaux this season and has made 92 appearances in all competitions since joining from Corinthians in January 2016. He has represented his country at under-20 level.

The post Malcom Will Leave Bordeaux This Summer, Confirms Club Chief appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

