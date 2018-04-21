Malema initiates ANC-EFF talks - Times LIVE — Nigeria Today

Malema initiates ANC-EFF talks – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Malema initiates ANC-EFF talks
Times LIVE
ANC and EFF officials are to hold formal co-operation talks at Julius Malema's request. In an in-depth interview with the Sunday Times this week, the EFF leader said he has written to the ANC requesting the meeting to resolve a number of issues …
Local EFF members at loggerhead over Malema
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!