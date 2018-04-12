 Malnutrition is a real danger to Nigerian population- Expert — Nigeria Today
Malnutrition is a real danger to Nigerian population- Expert

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

Malnutrition has become a real and present danger in Nigeria as the country’s population increases to 198 million people, a nutrition expert announced in Lagos on Thursday. The Country Director of the think-thank, Helen Keller International (HKI), Mrs Philomena Orji, made the announcement, while speaking at the launch of the Nutrition and Healthy Lifestyle Project in Lagos. She said that malnutrition was currently posing serious threats to Nigeria’s increasing population, although majority of the people were making their living from agriculture, according to the News Agency of Nigetia, NAN.

