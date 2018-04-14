Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Is Laid To Rest — Nigeria Today

Mam’ Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Is Laid To Rest

The funeral of liberation struggle hero Winnie Madikizela-Mandela commenced on Saturday morning at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto on Saturday morning. Mam’ Winnie passed away on April 2 after a prolonged illness.

A number of high-profile guests including Namibian President Hage Geingob and United States civil rights activist Jesse Jackson are expected to attend the funeral.

Mam’ Winnie is to be buried at the Fourways Memorial Park, in the same place where her late great-granddaughter Zenani Mandela.

On Wednesday both the ruling African National Congress and the Economic Freedom Fighters held separate memorial services to commemorate the stalwart.

