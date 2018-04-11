Man, 19, gets N50, 000 bail over alleged phone theft — Nigeria Today

Man, 19, gets N50, 000 bail over alleged phone theft

A 19-year-old man, Ibrahim Chika, who allegedly stole a cell phone valued at N36, 000, was on Wednesday admitted to N50,000 bail by Sokoto Chief Magistrates’ Court. Chika of Ungwan Rogo Area of Sokoto was arraigned on a three-count charge of stealing, assault and escape from custody. The Chief Magistrate, Abubakar Adamu, also ordered the […]

The post Man, 19, gets N50, 000 bail over alleged phone theft appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

