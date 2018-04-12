Man, 22, charged with stealing children clothes — Nigeria Today

Man, 22, charged with stealing children clothes
The Police on Thursday arraigned a 22-year-old man, Ayuba Garba, in a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing children’s clothes. The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a two-count charge of house-breaking and theft. The prosecutor, Zannah Dalhatu, told the court that one Emmanuel Bassy, of Life Camp ,Abuja, reported the matter at the Life Camp Police Station, on April 8.
