Man, 26,remanded in prison for allegedly having anal sex with 10-year-old boy — Nigeria Today

Man, 26,remanded in prison for allegedly having anal sex with 10-year-old boy

A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday remanded a 26-year-old man, Baffa Sani, in prison for allegedly having anal sex with a 10-year-old boy. Sani, who resides at Kurawa Quarters, Kano, is facing a charge of “unnatural” offence. The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The Chief Magistrate, Muhammad Jibril, who gave the […]

The post Man, 26,remanded in prison for allegedly having anal sex with 10-year-old boy appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

