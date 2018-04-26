Man, 55, impersonates late father, forges title documents to secure N40m bank loan — Nigeria Today

Man, 55, impersonates late father, forges title documents to secure N40m bank loan

A 55-year-old man, Mukaila Kosebinu, who allegedly forged title documents of his late father and also impersonated him, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court. He was also charged with using the documents to secure N40 million from a bank. The accused, who resides at No. 9, Sule-Aleja St., Aga, Ikorodu in Lagos […]

The post Man, 55, impersonates late father, forges title documents to secure N40m bank loan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

