Man, 70, arrested for abducting woman for 28 years - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

By Peter Duru, Makurdi. A 70-year-old man, Alhaji Aliyu Onmaya, has been apprehended by Benue State Police Command for allegedly abducting a Cameroonian woman, Martha Eyom, for 28 years. Nigerian police. The state Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni …
