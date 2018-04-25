Man, 75, remanded for defiling 2 girls in Niger - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Man, 75, remanded for defiling 2 girls in Niger – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Man, 75, remanded for defiling 2 girls in Niger
The Punch
Enyioha Opara, Minna. A Minna Magistrate Court on Tuesday remanded a 75-year -old launderer, Abdullahi Umar, in prison custody for allegedly defiling two girls. Umar is standing trial on two-count charge of sexual exploitation and having unlawful …
Dry cleaner, 75, remanded for 'raping two minors'
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!