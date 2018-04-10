 Man Arrested After Being Seen Sleeping With A Gun And 2 Ladies In A Car (photos) — Nigeria Today
Man Arrested After Being Seen Sleeping With A Gun And 2 Ladies In A Car (photos)

According to an online report, this man parked his car wrongly and when a parking attendant looked inside yesterday morning, he saw the man and two female companions deep asleep and a pistol placed between the passenger’s and the driver’s seats.

Local residents alerted the police, who secured the area and gained access to the car before securing the pistol.

When he arose from the slumber he tried to reach his pistol in vain.

The three occupants were taken to Kisumu Central Police Station in Kenya for questioning.

Credit : The Standard.

