Man Arrested For Hurling Baby From A Roof — Nigeria Today

Man Arrested For Hurling Baby From A Roof

A South African dad was apprehended after chucking his child from the roof of his shack as he was resisting the demolition of the structure. The incident occurred on Thursday at the Joe Slovo informal settlement in Port Elizabeth. police and members of the municipality were demolishing shacks built on municipal land. During the tense […]

