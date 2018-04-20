Man Arrested For Using Fake Catholic Church Cheque To Dupe Oil Company — Nigeria Today

Man Arrested For Using Fake Catholic Church Cheque To Dupe Oil Company

A 55-year old man Moses Ayemojuba has been arrested for allegedly using a forged Catholic Church bank cheque to defraud an oil company, Nathhole Petroleum Limited to the tune of N8m. It was gathered that the incident happened at Christ the King Catholic Church in Shasha, Lagos where the transaction took place.

It was gathered that the suspect and others at large approached the management of the company to supply the church 30,000 liters of diesel worth the amount about N8m. They promised to pay the money through a bank cheque with serial number 000055 after the company might have supplied the product. Not knowing that it was a scam, the management delivered the product with their truck at the church premises and the suspect issued the cheque on behalf of the church.

However, when the company took the cheque to Ecobank PLC it was discovered that the cheque did not emanate from the church. By then the suspects had sold the diesel and escaped with the money.

The matter was reported to the police, the suspect was trailed and arrested. But by then he had already sold the product and spent the money.

He was charged before Ejigbo Magistrates court for the alleged conspiracy, forgery and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mr. T.O. Shomade granted the defendant bail in the sum of N9m with two sureties in like sum. The prosecutor, Supol Kenneth Asibor did not object to his bail. He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition. The matter was adjourned till 9 May, 2018.

