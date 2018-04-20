Man attacks Keyamo in Awka for accepting Buhari’s appointment — Nigeria Today

Man attacks Keyamo in Awka for accepting Buhari’s appointment
Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, was on Friday attacked at the premises of the Anambra State Federal High Court, Awka, for accepting President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment as spokesman of his campaign organisation for the 2019 presidential election. Keyamo was attacked by an Anambra businessman, Bobby Uzochukwu, who expressed disappointment that Keyamo, a human rights lawyer could […]
Man attacks Keyamo in Awka for accepting Buhari’s appointment
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!