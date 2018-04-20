Man attacks Keyamo in Awka for accepting Buhari’s appointment — Nigeria Today

Man attacks Keyamo in Awka for accepting Buhari’s appointment

Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, was on Friday attacked at the premises of the Anambra State Federal High Court, Awka, for accepting President Muhammadu Buhari’s appointment as spokesman of his campaign organisation for the 2019 presidential election. Keyamo was attacked by an Anambra businessman, Bobby Uzochukwu, who expressed disappointment that Keyamo, a human rights lawyer could […]

Man attacks Keyamo in Awka for accepting Buhari’s appointment

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

