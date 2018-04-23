Man bags 1 year jail for stealing passenger’s luggage — Nigeria Today

Man bags 1 year jail for stealing passenger’s luggage
A Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, on Monday, sentenced a 28-year old man, Ikechukwu Mbana, to one year in prison for stealing a passenger’s bag containing a laptop worth N250,000. The convict, who resides in Abia, had pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft, but begged for leniency. The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, did not […]
