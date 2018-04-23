 Man bags 1 year jail for stealing passenger’s luggage — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man bags 1 year jail for stealing passenger’s luggage

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A Mararaba Upper Area Court, Nasarawa State, on Monday, sentenced a 28-year old man, Ikechukwu Mbana, to one year in prison for stealing a passenger’s bag containing a laptop worth N250,000. The convict, who resides in Abia, had pleaded guilty to one-count charge of theft, but begged for leniency. The judge, Ibrahim Shekarau, did not […]

The post Man bags 1 year jail for stealing passenger’s luggage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.