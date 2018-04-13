Man Beats His Mother To Death Over Prophecy That Claims She’s A Witch — Nigeria Today

Man Beats His Mother To Death Over Prophecy That Claims She’s A Witch

A yet to be identified young man has been apprehended for beating his mother to death in Nsit Ubium community of Akwa Ibom State.

According to reports, the suspect, after being arrested by youths of the community, this morning, said a Prophet revealed to him that his mother was a witch.

The young man also alleged that the Prophet also told him that his mother is the one behind all the misfortune and difficulties he has been experiencing.

The suspect has been handed over to the security agencies in the area.

