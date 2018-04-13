Man beats mom to death over prophecy that claims she’s a witch — Nigeria Today

Man beats mom to death over prophecy that claims she’s a witch

Man beats mom

A yet to be identified young man has reportedly beaten his mother to death at Nsit Ubium Community in Akwa Ibom State.

The sad incident reportedly happened on Friday after a Prophet allegedly revealed to the young man that his mother is a witch.

The young man who was arrested this morning by angry youths in the community also alleged that the Prophet also told him that his mother is the one behind all the misfortune and difficulties he has been experiencing.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments

The post Man beats mom to death over prophecy that claims she’s a witch appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

