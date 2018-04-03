Man Calls Prophet Out For Allegedly Sleeping With His Wife And Extorting Her - Photos — Nigeria Today

A man, Smart Ojeski on Facebook, has accused a prophet, Onovwiona Emmanuel for allegedly extorting his wife and sleeping with her. The pastor has been dragged to their town hall meeting to face the council of elders in Jesse town.

Sharing pictures of the alleged fake pastor, Mr. Smart wrote;

Beware of fake prophets with their so called miracles, my family just been victimized by fake bishop prophet doctor onovwiona Emmanuel off mountain of prayer ministry ikewun street by water board road jesse town, he’s been sleeping with my wife extorting Lot’s of money from her in the name of spiritual works.

Right now I had summoned the idiot and my wife to the council of elders Jesse town after bruising him up at jesse garage lagos park on the 27th mach, so please come to oguedion town hall for the complete hearing on coming wednesday 4th of April 2018 witnesses and evidence’s are on standby thank you.