Man caned for stealing fan — Nigeria Today

Man caned for stealing fan

A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court on Friday sentenced 30-year-old man Musa Jimoh to five strokes of the cane for stealing a standing fan. The Judge, Mohammed Marafa, however, warned Jimoh, who was charged with one count of theft, to be of good behaviour and to desist from committing crime.‎ Earlier, the prosecutor, Babajide Olanipekun, […]

