 Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Kompany opens scoring (25) Gundogan doubles lead (30) Pogba pulls Utd back (53, 55) Smalling puts Utd ahead (69) Four City changes from midweek De Bruyne, Walker, Laporte, Jesus subs Herrera starts for United City will seal title with a win

The post Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.