Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd — Nigeria Today

Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd

Kompany opens scoring (25) Gundogan doubles lead (30) Pogba pulls Utd back (53, 55) Smalling puts Utd ahead (69) Four City changes from midweek De Bruyne, Walker, Laporte, Jesus subs Herrera starts for United City will seal title with a win

The post Man City 2 – 3 Man Utd appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

