Man City can't only blame the referee for Liverpool exit as old failings outweigh offside controversy - Goal.com — Nigeria Today

Man City can’t only blame the referee for Liverpool exit as old failings outweigh offside controversy – Goal.com



Goal.com Man City can't only blame the referee for Liverpool exit as old failings outweigh offside controversy

Goal.com

In the end, for all Manchester City can look back on the ifs and buts, the nearly moments that were both in and out of their control on a wild night at the Etihad Stadium, what cost them against Liverpool were their own shortcomings. Gabriel Jesus …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

