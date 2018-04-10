Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Wants A Perfect Game Vs Liverpool — Nigeria Today

Man City Manager Pep Guardiola Wants A Perfect Game Vs Liverpool

Pep Guardiola has admitted that his Manchester City players must produce a “perfect” performance against Liverpool in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash.

Manchester City head into the game at the receiving end of a 3-0 defeat from the first leg, and the Spaniard believes that his team must be flawless to stand any chance of progressing to the next round.

“To go through we have to have the perfect game. Create a lot of chances and be clinical when you create those chances. Concede few chances. Defend well with our goalkeeper making saves,” Sky Sports News quotes Guardiola as saying.

“All the conditions have to be almost perfect for us to go through because the first result was tough. We have 90 minutes and we know anything can happen.

“Of course we have to score the first one and then the second, we’ll see. The momentum when we are in the Champions League, we have to try to make it last longer.”

