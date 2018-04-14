 Man City on brink of title after sinking Spurs — Nigeria Today
Man City on brink of title after sinking Spurs

Posted on Apr 14, 2018 in Football

Manchester City's English midfielder Raheem Sterling (2nd R) celebrates with Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (R) and teammates after scoring their third goal during the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium in London, on April 14, 2018. Ben STANSALL / AFP

Manchester City are on the brink of winning the Premier League title after ending their troubled spell with a stylish 3-1 win over Tottenham on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side extended their lead over second placed Manchester United to 16 points thanks to goals from Gabriel Jesus, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling at Wembley.

Christian Eriksen had reduced the deficit to 2-1 in the first half, but City will be crowned champions if United lose to bottom of the table West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

