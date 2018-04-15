Man City top English Premier League table — Nigeria Today

Man City top English Premier League table

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Man City 33 28 3 2 93 25 87 — champions

Man Utd 33 22 5 6 63 26 71

Liverpool 34 20 10 4 78 35 70

Tottenham 33 20 7 6 65 30 67

———————————–

Chelsea 33 18 6 9 57 33 60

———————————–

Arsenal 33 16 6 11 62 45 54

Burnley 33 14 10 9 33 29 52

Leicester 33 11 10 12 49 47 43

Everton 34 11 9 14 39 54 42

Newcastle 33 11 8 14 35 42 41

Bournemouth 34 9 11 14 41 56 38

Watford 34 10 7 17 42 60 37

Brighton 33 8 11 14 31 46 35

Huddersfield 34 9 8 17 27 54 35

West Ham 32 8 10 14 40 58 34

Crystal Palace 34 8 10 16 36 54 34

Swansea 33 8 9 16 27 46 33

———————————–

Southampton 33 5 13 15 33 53 28

Stoke 33 6 9 18 30 63 27

West Brom 34 4 12 18 27 52 24

Note: Top four teams qualify for 2018/19 Champions League; fifth-placed team qualifies for 2018/19 Europa League; bottom three teams relegated to Championship

The post Man City top English Premier League table appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

