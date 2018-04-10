Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet — Nigeria Today

Man City vs Man Utd: Man loses wife in derby bet

A Manchester City fan has lost his wife for a week after betting his missus on the outcome of the derby with United.

Amani Stanley put his other half on the line in a bet with Shilla Tony, who backed Jose Mourinho’s men.

The loser had to surrender their spouse for a whole week and Paul Pogba’s brace and Chris Smalling’s late winner secured a win for Stanley.

As reported by Kenya’s Nairobi News, the contract read: “I hereby promise to give away my wife for an entire week to my brother Tony Shilla if Manchester City doesn’t win the league title against Manchester United.

“I’m of sound mind and I’ve not been coerced into this agreement.”

