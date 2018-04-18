Man dies after being shot 8 times in vehicle on Joburg highway - News24 — Nigeria Today

Man dies after being shot 8 times in vehicle on Joburg highway – News24
News24
Man dies after being shot 8 times in vehicle on Joburg highway
News24
A man who was driving his white Audi was shot dead on the M1, near the Glenhove offramp, on Wednesday evening, the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JPMD) confirmed. The man, in his thirties, was shot around eight times at 17:30, said JMPD …
