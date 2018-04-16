 Man dies hours after announcing wife’s death on Facebook (Photos) — Nigeria Today
Man dies hours after announcing wife’s death on Facebook (Photos)

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Few hours after announcing the death of his wife on Facebook, an Abuja based Nigerian man, Tahir Tijani Bolori also reportedly passed on. Tahir Tijani Bolori wrote on April 10, “Assalamu brothers and sisters I lost my wife this evening need your prayer’s”. However 5 hours later, Facebook user, Aishat Alubankudi, wrote; The death of … Continue reading “Man dies hours after announcing wife’s death on Facebook (Photos)”

