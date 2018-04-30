 Man Discovers Suspected Robbers Are Police Officers After He Went To Report Crime — Nigeria Today
Man Discovers Suspected Robbers Are Police Officers After He Went To Report Crime

Jervason Musinga Kiendi, a 33-year-old Kenyan man, who went to a police station, to report a case of how he had been robbed by three armed men, was surprised to find the robbers behind the police reporting desk. Kiendi alleges that the three policemen, who were in a saloon car at the time seized him […]

The post Man Discovers Suspected Robbers Are Police Officers After He Went To Report Crime appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

