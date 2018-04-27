 Man docked for allegedly beating minor with horsewhip - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man docked for allegedly beating minor with horsewhip – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 27, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Vanguard

Man docked for allegedly beating minor with horsewhip
Vanguard
Badagry (Lagos State) – A 24-year-old man, Boye Aladesanmi, on Friday appeared before a Badagry Chief Magistrates' Court, Lagos State, for allegedly beating a minor with a horsewhip. File: Man being flogged. Aladesanmi, whose address was not given, was
Man docked for alleged fake vision, obtaining N400,000 to avert deathThe Nation Newspaper

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.