 Man Found Dead Without His Head Inside A Well After Being Whisked Away By Thugs (Photo) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man Found Dead Without His Head Inside A Well After Being Whisked Away By Thugs (Photo)

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

It has been reported that some unidentified assailants have reportedly killed and dumped the corpse of a civil servant in Cross River State, Mr. Ndifon Ntui, in a well. According to a report by Punch Metro, the assailants said to have taken away Ntui’s body after torturing him to death. Southern City News learnt on […]

The post Man Found Dead Without His Head Inside A Well After Being Whisked Away By Thugs (Photo) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.