Man gets 7 strokes of cane for stealing 3 empty crates of soft drinks — Nigeria Today

Man gets 7 strokes of cane for stealing 3 empty crates of soft drinks

A Kubwa Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Thursday ordered that one Safianu Umar, be given seven strokes of the cane for stealing three empty crates of soft drinks. The judge, Mohammed Marafa, convicted Umar over charges bordering on criminal trespass and theft‎. Marafa, however, warned Umar to desist from committing crime, adding that if […]

