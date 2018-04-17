 Man gets 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law a prostitute — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man gets 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law a prostitute

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gar, Kaduna state has ordered a man, Shuaibu Umar who called his sister in-law, Suwaiba Abdulkadir a prostitute to receive a judgement of 80 strokes of cane. Suwaiba Abdulkadir filed a case against her brother-in-law, Shuaibu of defamation of character after they had a little misunderstanding. “Shuaibu is my […]

The post Man gets 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law a prostitute appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.