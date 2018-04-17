Man gets 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law a prostitute — Nigeria Today

Man gets 80 strokes of cane for calling sister-in-law a prostitute

A Sharia court sitting at Magajin Gar, Kaduna state has ordered a man, Shuaibu Umar who called his sister in-law, Suwaiba Abdulkadir a prostitute to receive a judgement of 80 strokes of cane. Suwaiba Abdulkadir filed a case against her brother-in-law, Shuaibu of defamation of character after they had a little misunderstanding. “Shuaibu is my […]

