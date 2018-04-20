Man Hacks His Ex-girlfriend To Death With Machete, Jumps-off Bridge Attempt Commit Suicide (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Man Hacks His Ex-girlfriend To Death With Machete, Jumps-off Bridge Attempt Commit Suicide (Photos)

Police are searching for the body of a 21-year-old man who killed his former partner with a machete outside a high school in Kandal, Cambodia, before jumping off a bridge in a suspected suicide attempt. According to Kandal Provincial Police Chief Eav Chamroeun, Ra Chairath killed his former partner, Ton Srey Noy, 20, on Thursday […]

The post Man Hacks His Ex-girlfriend To Death With Machete, Jumps-off Bridge Attempt Commit Suicide (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

