Man impersonates late father, forges title documents for N40m bank loan - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Man impersonates late father, forges title documents for N40m bank loan
Vanguard
Man impersonates late father, forges title documents for N40m bank loan
Vanguard
By Jane Echewodo. LAGOS—A 55-year-old man, Mukaila Kosebinu, was yesterday arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrate's Court for allegedly forging title documents of his late father and also impersonated him by using the documents to secure a N40 million …
