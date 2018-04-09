Man in court for allegedly stealing Ghana pepper — Nigeria Today

Man in court for allegedly stealing Ghana pepper

A 25-year-oldman, Ismail Mohammed, who allegedly broke into a shop and stole 15 bags of Ghana pepper, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court. Mohammed was arraigned on a three-count charge of conspiracy, break-in and stealing, offences he denied committing. The prosecutor, Sgt.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

