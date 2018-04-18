 Man in court for luring minor with money in exchange for ‘sex’ — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man in court for luring minor with money in exchange for ‘sex’

Posted on Apr 18, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a 62-year-old man, Sikiru Gbadamosi in an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly enticing two teenage girls with money in exchange for sex. The accused, a resident of 8 Araromi St., Beach Area in Ikorodu community is standing trial on a count charge of sexual assault. The two teenage girls, […]

The post Man in court for luring minor with money in exchange for ‘sex’ appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.