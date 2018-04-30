 Man in court for slapping policeman — Nigeria Today
Man in court for slapping policeman

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The police on Monday arraigned a 27-year-old woman, Faith Michael,  in a Karu Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly slapping and  intimidating a police officer. Michael was arraigned on a five-count charge, bordering on joint act, obstructing public servant from discharging lawful duties, assault, defamation of character and intimidation, offences she denied committing. The […]

