Man jailed for stealing tin tomatoes — Nigeria Today

Man jailed for stealing tin tomatoes

A 32-year old man identified as Austine Ibe has been jailed by an Oredo Magistrate Court to two years imprisonment with hard labour for stealing 75 cartons of tin tomatoes valued at N315,600.

Austine was said to have committed the offence on October 14, 2017 at No 4 Butcher Street off Forestry Road Benin City.

The tin tomatoes were said to have been stored at a warehouse belonging to one Paul Okafor.

Austine was arraigned on a two-count charge bothering on stealing and break-in and entry.

He was found guilty on guilty on both charges by the presiding Magistrate, F.E Akhere.

Prosecuting Council, DSP Patrick Agbonifo, had earlier informed the court that the offenders were punishable under sections 414(1) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code 48 Vol II Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976 now applicable in Edo State.

Magistrate Akhere sentenced Austine to two years imprisonment without an option of fine.

The post Man jailed for stealing tin tomatoes appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

