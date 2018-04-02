 Man Killed His Uncle Over Love For Local Brew Called ‘Suck and Die'(Photo) — Nigeria Today
Man Killed His Uncle Over Love For Local Brew Called ‘Suck and Die'(Photo)

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 25-year-old man identified as Dodo Baraje, who allegedly murdered his uncle, known as Baraje, has been apprehended by the officials of the Niger State Police Command said on Sunday. According to PUNCH Newspaper, Baraje was reportedly trailed and apprehended by a team of policemen attached to the Bangi Police Division of the state while […]

