Man Kills Himself After Drinking Insecticide In Lagos — Nigeria Today

Man Kills Himself After Drinking Insecticide In Lagos

A young man identified as Tony has committed suicide after he drank the popular Sniper insecticide and died in Lagos. The incident reportedly happened On Thursday at Elder Ajayi Oluwatosin Close, Adams Estate in Ikotun, Lagos where he resided.

The full name of the victim was not yet disclosed by the police at Ikotun Division who retrieved and deposited the corpse in a mortuary for autopsy report.

What would have made Tony to kill himself was not know as the Police did not see any suicide note left by Tony. But according to the residents the victim for some time withdrew from the public before one of their neighbours saw him opening the plastic container of Sniper insecticide.

He eventually poured the contents into his mouth and within few minutes he fell down and struggled on the floor.It was gathered that one of the residents who saw when he drank the insecticide raised alarm and attempted to save his life by pouring oil into his mouth before he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

However, before he would be attended to, he was already dead and the doctors merely certified him dead.The matter was reported to the police at Ikotun Division, the homicide section went and carried the corpse to the mortuary for autopsy report.

P.M.Express visited the late Tony’s residence at Ikotun and his neighbours expressed shock over the matter. Some of the residents said that the deceased was relating with them until recently when he withdrew to himself. They suggested that he must have been under depression which led him to commit suicide.

