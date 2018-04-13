Man Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend During Her NYSC POP In Kaduna — Nigeria Today

Man Proposes To His Corper Girlfriend During Her NYSC POP In Kaduna
A young man surprised his Corper girlfriend with marriage proposal during her NYSC POP which held yesterday in Kaduna State and other states across the nation simultaneously. And of course, she said yes! See more photos below:
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Gist Us. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!