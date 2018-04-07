Man raised by wolves says human life is disappointing - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Man raised by wolves says human life is disappointing – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Man raised by wolves says human life is disappointing
The Punch
A man, who was raised in a cave by wolves, has said he's disappointed with the 'coldness' of the human world. Dubbed the Spanish 'Mowgli', Marcos Rodriquez Pantoja, was found barefoot and half-naked after 12 years of living with wild animals in the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!