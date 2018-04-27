Man remanded for stabbing colleague to death with screwdriver — Nigeria Today

Man remanded for stabbing colleague to death with screwdriver

A 23-year-old man, Umar Faruq, was remanded in Ikoyi Prisons in Lagos on Friday for allegedly stabbing his colleague to death. Chief Magistrate, Mrs A.O. Adegite of the Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, ordered the remand of Faruq in prison, pending the outcome of an advice sought from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions. […]

