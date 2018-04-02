 Man reportedly resurrected by Winners Pastor — Nigeria Today
Man reportedly resurrected by Winners Pastor

Posted on Apr 2, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A man, Luiz Fidelis, who had been referred to the LUTH mortuary was reportedly resurrected by a pastor with the Living Faith Tabernacle Church, popularly known as Winners Chapel. Writing on their Facebook, the church told the story of Fidelis, who was reported to have vomited 2 cowries after the Pastor poured some anointing oil into […]

