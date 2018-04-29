Man robbed of Sh390,000, finds 'attackers' at police station in Machakos - The Standard — Nigeria Today

Man robbed of Sh390,000, finds ‘attackers’ at police station in Machakos – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Man robbed of Sh390,000, finds 'attackers' at police station in Machakos
The Standard
A man has accused three policemen of robbing him after he found them at the police station where he had gone to report the crime. Jervason Musinga Kiendi claimed three men in a saloon car seized him moments after he withdrew cash from a bank in …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!