Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Stealing Seven Bottles Of Beer — Nigeria Today

Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Stealing Seven Bottles Of Beer
An Ekiti State High Court has passed a death sentence over a man allegedly for stealing seven bottles of beer and one packet of Rothmans cigarette. The Judge, Justice Cornelius Akintayo, found Babatunde guilty of armed robbery for being in possession of axe and cutlass at the scene of the robbery, thereafter sentenced him to […]
The post Man Sentenced To Death By Hanging For Stealing Seven Bottles Of Beer appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!