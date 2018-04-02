 Man Shoots Uncle Dead For Advising Him To Stop Drinking “Suck And Die” — Nigeria Today
Man Shoots Uncle Dead For Advising Him To Stop Drinking “Suck And Die”

A 25-year-old man, Dodo Baraje, has been arrested by the Niger State Police Command for shooting his uncle to death for advising him to stop drinking. The suspect reportedly shot his 50-year-old uncle identified as Baraje for advising him to stop drinking a local concoction known as “suck and die”. An argument was said to […]

