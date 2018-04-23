 Man Sought in Waffle House Shooting Had Been Arrested Near White House - New York Times — Nigeria Today
Man Sought in Waffle House Shooting Had Been Arrested Near White House – New York Times

Posted on Apr 23, 2018 in World | 0 comments


Man Sought in Waffle House Shooting Had Been Arrested Near White House
Nine months before the police said he opened fire with an AR-15 rifle on a Waffle House in Nashville, killing four people, Travis Reinking wanted to set up a meeting with the president of the United States. That, at least, is what he told officials
