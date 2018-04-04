 Man To Die By Hanging For Robbery In Ekiti — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man To Die By Hanging For Robbery In Ekiti

Posted on Apr 4, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

One Raji Babatunde has been sentenced to death by hanging after he was found guilty of armed robbery by an Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti. Babatunde, according to the charge sheet was a member of a four-man robbery gang that terrorised and robbed a house at 15, Odundun Street, Okesa and 5C, Dallimore […]

The post Man To Die By Hanging For Robbery In Ekiti appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.