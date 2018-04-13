 Man to Marry His Dead Wife After He Impregnated Her Without Paying Bride Price — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Man to Marry His Dead Wife After He Impregnated Her Without Paying Bride Price

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A Nigerian man who hail from owerri identified as Emenike has gotten himself in trouble after he impregnated a lady simply known as Emerie without paying her bride price. According to reports have it that Emenike got Emerie pregnant, and she died during child birth as a result of birth complication. The baby was saved. […]

The post Man to Marry His Dead Wife After He Impregnated Her Without Paying Bride Price appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.